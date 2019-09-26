Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stake by $1.18 Million as Stock Declined; Anchor Capital Advisors Has Raised Position in Hexcel New (HXL) by $2.67 Million as Stock Price Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.17M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.18 million, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 3.58M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Did Not Agree to Offer a Breakup Fee to Fox – Filing; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 33,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 466,448 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.73M, up from 433,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $82.23. About 15,835 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL)

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 14,660 shares to 2,698 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 9,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,750 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold HXL shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 64,773 shares. Illinois-based First LP has invested 0.02% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 10,477 shares or 0% of the stock. Anchor Advsr Lc has 1.37% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 466,448 shares. Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.27M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.45 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 30,486 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Huntington National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). M&R stated it has 500 shares. 22,419 were reported by Boston Ptnrs. Numerixs Technology holds 800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.06% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hexcel declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hexcel to Acquire ARC Technologies NYSE:HXL – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Goldman: Sell This Industrial Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Under-the-Radar Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.79 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Timessquare Management has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Financial Bank Of Omaha accumulated 741,448 shares. Fund Evaluation Limited Liability Corp owns 59,000 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corp owns 1.32M shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 370,066 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 40.92M shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Northeast Mngmt has 8,220 shares. Hanlon Investment Mgmt accumulated 10,268 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Scotia Cap has 0.26% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stephens Ar holds 275,345 shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 1.92M shares or 3% of their US portfolio. South State Corporation holds 0.59% or 120,182 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 73,172 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.