Timucuan Asset Management Cut Winnebago Industries (WGO) Position by $5.54 Million as Stock Price Rose; Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Cut Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $13.06 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 119,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 101,812 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16M, down from 221,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 4.58 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 620,655 shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. The insider Hughes Bryan L bought $73,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 0.01% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 6,579 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr owns 7,173 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Victory Capital Management holds 2,538 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 1,294 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 6,727 were accumulated by Lpl Fin Limited Com. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 13,600 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Lawson Kroeker Investment Inc Ne owns 79,425 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 16,508 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 76,918 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.96M for 8.59 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 104 shares to 26,186 shares, valued at $88.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 119,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital invested 1.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership reported 7,185 shares stake. 2,830 were reported by Punch & Inv Mgmt Inc. Amarillo Financial Bank invested in 7,803 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Moreover, Capital Planning Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,292 shares. Renaissance Inv Group Ltd Liability Co holds 3,068 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv accumulated 2.66% or 54,991 shares. Cambridge Advsr accumulated 8,967 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Hennessy Advisors reported 99,150 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Montecito Commercial Bank stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Patten Gru reported 13,680 shares stake. Martin Currie reported 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Finance Bankshares reported 4.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability reported 45 shares stake.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.