Timucuan Asset Management Cut Holding in Winnebago Industries (WGO) by $1.87 Million; Intl Paper Co (IP) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 26,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 8,807 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407,000, down from 34,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 816,369 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 230,632 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6,876 shares to 22,896 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 28,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $375.65M for 9.84 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.73M for 6.77 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,260 shares to 83,664 shares, valued at $98.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).