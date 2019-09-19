Timucuan Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS); Trian Fund Management LP Lowered Its Position in General Electric Co. (GE) as Valuation Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 894,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 3.34 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.68 million, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. It is down 6.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co. (GE) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 6.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 64.22 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $674.28M, down from 70.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 9.23 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly is looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Va; 17/04/2018 – Barron’s: GE Rises on Potential Deal for Jenbacher Unit; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd has 538,006 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 41,800 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 32,767 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ent Fincl Svcs Corp holds 4,340 shares. Pnc Finance Ser accumulated 29,439 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Mufg Americas Holdg Corp holds 101 shares. Cannell Peter B And has 1.10 million shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Jacobs Levy Equity owns 205,750 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 392,590 shares. 5,730 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Cipher Capital Lp has 0.05% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Trian Fund Management Lp, which manages about $8.60B and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 489,566 shares to 23.67 million shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 18.15 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lakeview Lc has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Argyle Capital Management reported 96,712 shares stake. Mechanics Bankshares Department holds 32,063 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sun Life holds 0.02% or 6,966 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.07% or 95,083 shares. The Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has invested 0.56% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 261,998 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kiltearn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 3.36% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Schwerin Boyle Capital Management owns 1.09 million shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt owns 1.53% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 167,020 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 1.79M shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Gru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Overbrook Mgmt stated it has 61,762 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 737,100 shares.