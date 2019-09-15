Timucuan Asset Management Boosted Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) Stake; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Raised Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stake

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 54,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The hedge fund held 706,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.06 million, up from 652,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87 billion market cap company. It closed at $24.39 lastly. It is down 2.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 61,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 346,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.98 million, up from 285,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $172.32. About 493,046 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust: This Beastly REIT Is Leading The Blast – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust: Strong Buy Below $20 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust: I Am Out – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 78,444 shares to 96,556 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 66,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,988 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Call) (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments Co has 177,100 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 4,046 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.54% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 60,548 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Advsr has 287,621 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Alphamark Ltd Liability holds 2,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Next Financial Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 3,845 shares. Florida-based Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Sandy Spring National Bank owns 1,254 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 2,787 shares. Earnest Ltd holds 0% or 142 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 103,888 shares. Miles Capital reported 39,975 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 432,747 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 10,990 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Willis Inv Counsel holds 0.58% or 49,945 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 7,340 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Holderness Investments reported 4,827 shares. 5,722 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt. Blackrock reported 8.95 million shares stake. Private Tru Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,172 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 4.31 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh reported 4,450 shares. Cleararc has 0.07% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Metropolitan Life Ins Co holds 15,220 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Penobscot Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Invesco Ltd holds 1.18 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Covance Launches Laboratory Data Management Functional Service Provider for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Customers – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “LabCorp’s Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 To Accrue Contingent Interest – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.