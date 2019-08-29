Timucuan Asset Management Boosted Analog Devices (ADI) Position by $1.88 Million; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Rose, Holder Chemical Bank Lowered Stake by $442,198

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 17,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 820,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.39M, up from 802,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 1.48M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 9,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 122,961 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 132,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 9.37M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 41,087 shares. Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 151,210 shares. Natl Pension invested in 419,655 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Kistler holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 48,828 shares. Ftb has invested 0.39% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 2.13M shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 444 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 2.67% or 71,093 shares. Forbes J M & Com Llp holds 3,017 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Rbf Lc. Old Natl Savings Bank In accumulated 85,696 shares. Moreover, Fayerweather Charles has 2.48% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 15,109 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 322 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 16,103 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,569 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Verus Partners holds 0.1% or 6,008 shares. Community Comml Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 125,870 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc stated it has 127,091 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 47,688 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.89% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 2.70M shares stake. Intact Mgmt Inc invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mengis Capital Mgmt holds 0.96% or 36,846 shares. Valmark Advisers stated it has 5,796 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Beese Fulmer Invest reported 1.82% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.53% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd holds 0.89% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 26,433 shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,454 shares to 94,179 shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 3,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

