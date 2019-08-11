Timpani Capital Management Upped Its Realpage (RP) Position by $851,220; Valuation Declined; As Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined, Ronna Sue Cohen Has Lifted Its Stake

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 14,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 77,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 63,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 502,562 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 16590.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.15M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 12,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 1.38 million shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 23,176 shares to 25,693 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,508 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Scout Invests Incorporated accumulated 482,345 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn, Minnesota-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. Loomis Sayles & Com LP invested 0.07% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). The Massachusetts-based Frontier Cap Mgmt Company Llc has invested 0.21% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). New York-based Alkeon Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Invesco holds 1.70 million shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.05% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 32,241 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 605 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated holds 0.21% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 9,640 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 5,208 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.11% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).