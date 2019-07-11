Timpani Capital Management Trimmed Position in Merit Med Sys Com (MMSI) by $1.36 Million; Diana Shipping (DSX) Market Valuation Rose While 12 West Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (MMSI) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 22,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, down from 109,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. It closed at $57.67 lastly. It is down 9.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp analyzed 2.27 million shares as the company's stock rose 5.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $375.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 210,219 shares traded or 19.53% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on July, 25. DSX’s profit will be $3.05 million for 30.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Holdings Limited by 50,275 shares to 70,711 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $27.30 million for 28.84 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.14% EPS growth.

