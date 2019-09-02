Timpani Capital Management Trimmed Position in Insulet (PODD) by $1.47 Million as Share Price Rose; Iberiabank Holding In Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Was Has Boosted

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 7,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 38,197 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 31,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 983,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Insulet Corporation (PODD) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 15,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 9,658 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 25,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $154.17. About 252,595 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellation Brands (Class A) declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation seen as attractive off CBD potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Shares (GLD) by 11,538 shares to 117,319 shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Etf by 32,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,649 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Technology Select Sector Fund (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot Inc stated it has 42,664 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Norinchukin Bankshares The has invested 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Carnegie Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dubuque National Bank And holds 0% or 116 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 80,291 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Carmignac Gestion reported 2.03M shares or 4.15% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.23% or 283,879 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp owns 72,452 shares. Essex Svcs reported 3,847 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 0.41% or 4,707 shares. Girard Prtn Limited has 0.74% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 22,736 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na stated it has 5,977 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt reported 465,734 shares.

Analysts await Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PODD’s profit will be $2.38M for 963.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Insulet Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Holdings Limited by 50,275 shares to 70,711 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 7,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.