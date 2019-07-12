Timpani Capital Management Trimmed Its Ringcentral Cl A (RNG) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Sonoco Products (SON) Share Price Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Decreased Holding by $3.77 Million

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc Cl A (RNG) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 17,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 57,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $123.19. About 246,883 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (SON) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 61,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 207,261 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, down from 268,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.07. About 297,302 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c; 14/03/2018 Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Acquisition of Highland Will Be Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO SEES DEAL MODESTLY ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL OF CONITEX SONOCO WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SONOCO’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. SON’s profit will be $98.02 million for 16.95 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.94% EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners (NYSE:DVA) by 34,203 shares to 290,861 shares, valued at $15.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 202,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sonoco Increases Common Stock Dividend by 5 Percent – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sonoco Products Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco’s McLeland to Retire After 25 Years of Service – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Learn From Sonoco Products Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SON) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc reported 3,763 shares stake. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 19,761 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Community Bank Na reported 500 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 15,359 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo accumulated 3,357 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Curbstone Fin Management Corporation owns 31,800 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 441,267 were accumulated by Principal Financial Grp Incorporated. Evercore Wealth invested in 72,593 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 118,272 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 18,498 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0.03% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 7,000 shares. Salem Counselors reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). The Connecticut-based Hartford Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON).

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 11,988 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pdt Prtnrs Lc owns 0.47% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 77,316 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP stated it has 0.06% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 3,600 shares stake. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 15,462 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 2,444 are held by Strs Ohio. Bb&T Secs holds 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 2,701 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 4,305 shares. 2,694 were reported by Cambridge Invest Advisors. Petrus Lta accumulated 2,426 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 13,886 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 90,777 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 27,259 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RingCentral Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis Sold $6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Research Report Identifies Ringcentral, The Walt Disney, MDC Partners, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Sapiens International Corporation NV, and B. Riley Financial with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Mar 14, 2019 – Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis Sold $5.3 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral: Valuation Now Seems More Realistic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.