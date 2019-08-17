Timpani Capital Management Trimmed Its Nice LTD (NICE) Position; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund Has 1.9 Sentiment

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased Nice Ltd (NICE) stake by 27.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 5,425 shares as Nice Ltd (NICE)’s stock rose 12.58%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 14,289 shares with $1.75 million value, down from 19,714 last quarter. Nice Ltd now has $9.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $151.51. About 212,627 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 12/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Sales Practices & Suitability Solution with Open Analytics for Daily Account Reviews; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETW) investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 40 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 21 sold and decreased equity positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 13.54 million shares, up from 11.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 27 New Position: 13.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 368,950 shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund for 330,058 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp owns 370,058 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Athena Capital Advisors Llc has 0.87% invested in the company for 300,084 shares. The New York-based Ota Financial Group L.P. has invested 0.82% in the stock. Mariner Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 52,027 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ETW: Down In The Dumps And Likely To Stay There – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity CEFs: Eaton Vance Option Funds’ Fall From Grace – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity CEFs: You Should Be Listening To Me – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton Vance Covered Call Funds: Maximize Distributions Or Total Return? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “10.6% Yielding ETW Offers Both Income And A Capital Appreciation Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 02, 2015.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NICE Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Israel’s Nice Q2 profit tops forecast, raises 2019 estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NICE-Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Camping World Are Climbing Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased Gds Holdings Limited stake by 50,275 shares to 70,711 valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stake by 28,527 shares and now owns 85,946 shares. Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) was raised too.