Timpani Capital Management Raised Position in Realpage (RP) by $851,220 as Share Price Declined; Ameritas Investment Partners Decreased Its Holding in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $751,680

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 14,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 77,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 63,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.1. About 323,220 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 6,724 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 8,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $341.71. About 458,164 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Lc Nj accumulated 474,851 shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 4,839 shares or 0% of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has invested 2.22% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 18,373 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 69,324 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Ltd has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Numerixs Investment Inc has 2,608 shares. Contour Asset Management reported 518,433 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Dana Inv Advisors holds 35,667 shares. Huntington Bank has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 81 were reported by Carroll Financial Assocs Inc. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 9,080 shares. 230,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% or 31,100 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Co owns 193,103 shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 44,086 shares to 11,722 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,508 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD).

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RealPage Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for RP – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RealPage to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RealPage (RP) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 4,484 shares to 15,905 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Beauty Gains 8% YTD: Will the Rally Continue in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ulta Investors Pull Back As Amazon Enters Space – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: GDOT, ULTA, DDD – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 12% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer confident on Ulta Beauty ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.