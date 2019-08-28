Timpani Capital Management Position in Wns Holdings (WNS) Cut as Stock Price Rose; A-R-T- Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by $633,600 as Share Price Rose

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Inc (WNS) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 12,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 65,684 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 77,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.41. About 148,076 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 501,559 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 12,600 shares to 19,798 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 97,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Src Energy Inc.

