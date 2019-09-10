Timpani Capital Management Position in Nv5 Global (NVEE) Has Decreased by $346,330; Lodge Hill Capital Position in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Boosted by $20.22 Million as Shares Rose

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 109.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 84,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 162,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73 million, up from 77,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.33. About 2.01 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 01/05/2018 – United Airlines Announces Collaboration with American Humane for Safe Animal Travel; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Targets About 25% Compound Annual EPS Growth Through 2020; 13/03/2018 – UAL: NEED TO TAKE BETTER ADVANTAGE OF ASIAN AIRLINE PARTNERS; 03/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings In CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 08/05/2018 – United Continental April 2018 Consolidated Traffic (revenue Passenger Miles) Up 5.1 %; 24/05/2018 – JUST IN: United Continental says it has reached a “resolution” with the owner of a dog that died in an overhead bin and is “deeply sorry for this tragic accident”

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 5,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 18,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 24,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.69M market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 34,776 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 26.83% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $12.54M for 16.04 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 467,352 shares. First Wilshire Management Incorporated invested in 154,295 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 11,753 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0.2% stake. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr holds 0% or 3,854 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 82,354 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 2.81% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 265,998 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc reported 4,923 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 19,357 shares stake. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Awm Invest Comm holds 0.18% or 15,000 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 6,751 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 3,473 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsr Lc has 0.04% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 32,037 shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playags by 31,144 shares to 100,172 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (NYSE:THS) by 6,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Holdings Limited.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Topbuild Corp by 108,500 shares to 40,561 shares, valued at $12.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,848 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 400,195 shares in its portfolio. Conning invested in 0.01% or 4,010 shares. Piedmont Inv stated it has 3,624 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.74% or 14,950 shares. Aviva Public Limited invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 15,305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Everence Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Company holds 0.33% or 17,365 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 47,003 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc Inc reported 33,348 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Citadel Advsr Limited Co has 2.53 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 140,300 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited has invested 0.05% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

