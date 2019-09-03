Timpani Capital Management Maintains Position in Glu Mobile Com (GLUU); Sio Capital Management Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Has Raised as Shares Rose

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 72.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 323,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 766,980 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 443,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $976.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 114,049 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (GLUU) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 195,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 155,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $605.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $4.295. About 513,920 shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 82,684 shares to 75,620 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,011 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 63,814 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 900,900 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 83,000 shares. 278,425 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 4.29 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 1.83M shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 103,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 131,464 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs owns 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 42,200 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). 21,194 are held by Prudential Inc. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 187,185 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited owns 12,256 shares.

More notable recent Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FOX Q4 Earnings Down Y/Y, Revenues Up on High Affiliate Fees – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bet on Rising P/E Stocks to Enjoy Solid Gains – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Glu Mobile Stock Dropped 10% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision’s (ATVI) Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y on Weak Revenues – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 11,177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 884,748 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 128,877 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Northern Corp reported 659,334 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fosun International Limited reported 188,673 shares stake. Swiss National Bank accumulated 0% or 80,000 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Company reported 10,412 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Voya Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 22,263 shares. 9,649 were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,046 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Geode Management Limited Liability Corp owns 653,279 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.