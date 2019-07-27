Timpani Capital Management Lowered Five9 (FIVN) Stake By $838,032; 4 Analysts Are Bullish ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Last Week

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 13.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 16,116 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s stock declined 8.64%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 103,011 shares with $5.44 million value, down from 119,127 last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $2.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 523,655 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, February 28. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. See ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) latest ratings:

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Five9 had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Needham. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Roth Capital.

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) stake by 31,053 shares to 106,965 valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Playags stake by 31,144 shares and now owns 100,172 shares. Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was raised too.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.89 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 43.39 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity. THURK MICHAEL also sold $601,060 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Monday, February 11.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 182,615 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS