Timpani Capital Management Lowered Five9 (FIVN) Holding by $838,032; Stock Declined; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $454,320 as Stock Price Rose

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 16,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, down from 119,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 1.54M shares traded or 102.22% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 5,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,263 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 59,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.99. About 5.45 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7,364 shares to 37,391 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites by 19,499 shares to 107,366 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glu Mobile Inc Com (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 39,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Everbridge Inc.

