Timpani Capital Management Lifted By $436,480 Its Treehouse Foods Com (THS) Stake; Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) SI Increased By 4.85%

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased Treehouse Foods Inc Com (THS) stake by 47.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc acquired 6,820 shares as Treehouse Foods Inc Com (THS)’s stock declined 11.14%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 21,104 shares with $1.36 million value, up from 14,284 last quarter. Treehouse Foods Inc Com now has $3.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.19% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 864,001 shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation

Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) had an increase of 4.85% in short interest. HCSG’s SI was 17.71M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.85% from 16.89M shares previously. With 797,900 avg volume, 22 days are for Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s short sellers to cover HCSG’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 809,531 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased Strategic Education stake by 3,886 shares to 35,086 valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) stake by 16,116 shares and now owns 103,011 shares. Ringcentral Inc Cl A (NYSE:RNG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TreeHouse Foods had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) on Monday, March 25 to “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6400 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by Smith Gary Dale, worth $169,516.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Investors reported 121,268 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.24% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Geode Capital has 578,359 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 182,228 were accumulated by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher. Contravisory Investment, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,276 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 8,433 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 565,700 shares. Advisors Asset invested in 1,001 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.05% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 38,016 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 9,864 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 2.31 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison & holds 10,500 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 63,336 shares. Da Davidson & invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 589,704 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 225,184 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 276,315 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 26,300 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 6,563 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 8,445 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Delaware-based Dupont Management has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 160,172 shares. 294,484 are owned by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Cordasco Financial Ntwk stated it has 0.02% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 0.37% or 24,930 shares. 1.61M are owned by Van Berkom & Associate.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. It operates through two divisions, Housekeeping and Dietary. It has a 20.44 P/E ratio. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility.

Among 3 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthcare Services had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $33 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Benchmark. The stock of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies.