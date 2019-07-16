Timpani Capital Management Increased Position in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP); Omnicom Group (OMC) Share Value Rose While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Upped Stake by $803,000

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 122.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.34. About 2.25 million shares traded or 13.04% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 139.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 9,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.75. About 88,943 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has declined 2.77% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Rev $143M; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,857 shares to 34,105 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,011 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “April 2019 Review and Outlook – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “June 2019 Review and Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “inTEST to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Invests Ltd Oh has invested 1.24% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Connable Office Inc reported 4,121 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 42,623 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 2,400 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd reported 11,500 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 27 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 10,675 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Thb Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,334 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Brown Advisory accumulated 203,048 shares. 29,547 were reported by Qs Invsts Llc. Stanley has invested 0.29% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 3,830 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 38,958 shares to 160,494 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,263 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).