Timpani Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by $1.04 Million as Valuation Rose; Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder Holowesko Partners LTD Decreased Its Position

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 922,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694,000, down from 927,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 1.22M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500.

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 139.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 9,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $121.65. About 186,928 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has declined 2.77% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Repatriate Substantial Amount of Approx. $275M in Overseas Cash and Short-Term Investments; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Limited holds 0.14% or 39,442 shares. Thb Asset Management has 5,334 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 42,623 shares. Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Yorktown And Rech Co holds 2,000 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill has invested 0.02% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 4,496 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability reported 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Ghp Advsr has 5,455 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated owns 4,271 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Moreover, American Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Prudential Fincl owns 61,905 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability holds 29,547 shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14,300 shares to 38,569 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) by 15,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,658 shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.12% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4,642 shares. Hartline Investment has 0.09% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 12 are owned by Wealthcare Mngmt. St Germain D J Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,344 shares. Jlb And reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 728,055 shares. M&R Management holds 1,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4,964 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 79,412 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Monroe National Bank & Trust Tru Mi accumulated 0.18% or 4,485 shares. Us Bank De has 382,022 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Dodge And Cox holds 3,860 shares. Keating Counselors stated it has 2.38% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,700 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $161.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,250 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).