Timpani Capital Management Holds Stake in Amedisys Com (AMED); As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Hikari Power LTD Cut Holding

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (AMED) by 117.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 11,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,817 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $122.01. About 152,626 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,900 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08M, down from 64,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc by 33,032 shares to 22,851 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,569 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc Cl A (NYSE:RNG).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,330 shares to 38,920 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 42,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Akari Therapeutics Plc.