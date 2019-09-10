Timpani Capital Management Holds Position in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP); Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Holder British Columbia Investment Management Has Cut Holding

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 139.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 9,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 183,936 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 20,463 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 24,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $134.93. About 570,110 shares traded or 46.74% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.58 per share. FRT’s profit will be $115.44 million for 21.08 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 53,517 shares to 178,414 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 10,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Commerce Of Vermont reported 0.02% stake. 1.01 million are owned by Daiwa Grp. Cohen Steers holds 757,042 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 5.23 million shares. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America owns 0.83% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 67,788 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 5,918 shares in its portfolio. Netherlands-based Pggm Investments has invested 0.91% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Commercial Bank Of America De owns 0.01% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 315,378 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 14,468 shares. Joel Isaacson Comm Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 8,385 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Montgomery Investment reported 6,250 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 722 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 474,937 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated reported 1.01M shares.

