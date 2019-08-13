Timpani Capital Management Holding in Ringcentral Cl A (RNG) Has Cut by $1.85 Million; Kemnay Advisory Services Holds Stake in Servicenow (NOW)

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc Cl A (RNG) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 17,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 40,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 57,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $141.13. About 454,339 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 10,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 60,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88 million, up from 49,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $262.85. About 1.15 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 28,527 shares to 85,946 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T State Bank reported 3,129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt holds 0.47% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 1.93M shares. Ww holds 0.25% or 9.51M shares. Vaughan Nelson Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 109,445 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Mackenzie Corp owns 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 10,300 shares. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 284,118 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1,401 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 17 shares. Ser owns 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 19 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc stated it has 24,500 shares. Parkside Fin Bankshares Trust owns 193 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 7,031 are held by Gideon Advsrs.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 3,174 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 3,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,648 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 167,820 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 1,590 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Lp has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 200,496 shares. 48,758 were accumulated by Thornburg Inv Mgmt. Crestwood Capital Limited Partnership has 6.78% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 33,850 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.09% or 184,075 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has 40 shares. First Advsrs L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 271,363 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 215,107 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 1,065 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 47,770 shares.