Timpani Capital Management Holding in Lhc Group (LHCG) Decreased by $1.57 Million; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Stake by $1.05 Million; Valuation Rose

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 38,569 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 52,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $121.62. About 207,597 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 45.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 30,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 55,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 673,236 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 39,870 shares to 195,264 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites by 19,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMED).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 28,009 shares to 34,712 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 110,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

