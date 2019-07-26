Timpani Capital Management Has Upped Veracyte (VCYT) Holding by $776,325; Flow Traders Us Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Veracyte (VCYT) by 40.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 31,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 75,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 417,132 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Iboxx 5 (TDTF) by 107,686 shares to 87,096 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Intermediate (SCHR) by 24,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,493 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversif.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). D E Shaw Inc owns 0.01% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 290,289 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.47% or 300,303 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 151,255 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Panagora Asset Management has 17,168 shares. 29,300 are owned by Hillsdale Investment. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Llc holds 819,227 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bogle Inv Lp De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 195,835 shares. State Street accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 62,571 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 30,400 shares. Moreover, Caxton Lp has 0.08% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). 15,250 are held by Blair William & Comm Il.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. JONES EVAN/ FA had sold 75,000 shares worth $1.53M on Thursday, February 28.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) by 15,524 shares to 9,658 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 23,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,693 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MMSI).