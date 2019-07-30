Timpani Capital Management Has Upped Position in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by $1.04 Million; Brown Capital Management Position in Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Has Trimmed by $18.82 Million

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 342,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.94 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437.71M, down from 8.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $87.03. About 318,215 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 139.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 9,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.2. About 114,999 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has declined 2.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Rev $143M; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 17,228 shares to 18,117 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 5,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,919 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 8,971 shares. Aperio Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 10,766 shares. Epoch Inv Ptnrs Inc reported 0.04% stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Systematic Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 50 are owned by Focused Wealth Management. Td Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 23,530 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0% or 2,338 shares. James Inv has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Advisory Network Ltd Co owns 27 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 275 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt owns 23,797 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Hrt Llc reported 0.05% stake.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 11,620 shares to 3.30M shares, valued at $320.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corp (NASDAQ:SNHY).