Timpani Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Glu Mobile Com (GLUU) by $398,700 as Market Valuation Declined; Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Decreased Golar Lng LTD (GLNG) Stake as Shares Declined

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (GLUU) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 195,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 155,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $611.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 2.72M shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (GLNG) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 32,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 174,521 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 207,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 1.34 million shares traded or 27.66% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc by 11,104 shares to 43,911 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 5,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,919 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,948 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Park West Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.32% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Mackenzie Fincl Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 63,814 shares. 1.51M were reported by Invesco Ltd. Susquehanna Interest Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 187,185 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 118,100 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 193,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,509 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 314,368 shares. 900 were reported by Advisory Alpha Limited Co. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Neuberger Berman Llc holds 182,000 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 501,098 shares.

