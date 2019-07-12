Timpani Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Caredx (CDNA) by $417,570 as Share Price Rose; First Trust Advisors LP Decreased Illumina (ILMN) Position by $10.13 Million

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 32,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 475,706 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.80M, down from 508,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 15.86% or $57.68 during the last trading session, reaching $305.98. About 3.96 million shares traded or 316.35% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 13,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,167 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 122,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.45. About 133,375 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) by 15,524 shares to 9,658 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,105 shares, and cut its stake in Strategic Education.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $200.81M for 54.64 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 87,665 shares to 193,495 shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 632,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider FLATLEY JAY T sold $1.00M. Shares for $34,734 were sold by Dadswell Charles. The insider deSouza Francis A sold 3,000 shares worth $848,854.

