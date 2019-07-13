Timpani Capital Management Has Upped 2U (TWOU) Position By $1.10 Million; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Upped Its Flowserve (FLS) Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Flowserve Corp (FLS) stake by 1.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 198,198 shares as Flowserve Corp (FLS)’s stock rose 7.06%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 16.02M shares with $722.99M value, up from 15.82M last quarter. Flowserve Corp now has $6.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 521,622 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased 2U Inc (TWOU) stake by 31.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc acquired 15,758 shares as 2U Inc (TWOU)’s stock declined 38.30%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 65,041 shares with $4.61 million value, up from 49,283 last quarter. 2U Inc now has $2.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 348,184 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 10/05/2018 – Rice University Expands Partnership with 2U, Inc. to Deliver Business-Focused Online Short Courses; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS RESIGNED FROM BOARD, AND EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 18, 2018, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO 11 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.42 – $0.41; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New, Innovative Online Format; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New,; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Mark Chernis Joins 2U Inc. as Oper Chief; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class; 24/04/2018 – Sean Fahey to join 2U, Inc. as Senior Vice President of Data Science; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Andrew Hermalyn Will Become Pres of 2UGrad

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Sanjay Chowbey as President, Aftermarket Services & Solutions – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 11,073 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 0.01% or 24,859 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bancshares holds 0% or 326 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 139,498 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 1.46M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 1832 Asset Management LP owns 114,830 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss State Bank has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Asset Mngmt One accumulated 86,175 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.31% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 19,431 shares. First Eagle Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.53% or 12.51 million shares. 5,674 are held by Boys Arnold Company. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased Merit Med Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MMSI) stake by 22,236 shares to 87,508 valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Strategic Education stake by 3,886 shares and now owns 35,086 shares. R1 Rcm Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 2U had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 26. Barrington maintained the shares of TWOU in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On 2U Inc (TWOU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “2U, Inc. Named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the Fifth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2U Is Bridging the Gap Between Education and Technology – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.