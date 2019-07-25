Timpani Capital Management Has Trimmed Merit Med Sys Com (MMSI) Stake; Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Shorts Up By 6.52%

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased Merit Med Sys Inc Com (MMSI) stake by 20.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 22,236 shares as Merit Med Sys Inc Com (MMSI)’s stock declined 2.58%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 87,508 shares with $5.41M value, down from 109,744 last quarter. Merit Med Sys Inc Com now has $3.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 453,674 shares traded or 19.78% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE:WDR) had an increase of 6.52% in short interest. WDR’s SI was 16.60M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.52% from 15.58 million shares previously. With 1.49M avg volume, 11 days are for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE:WDR)’s short sellers to cover WDR’s short positions. The SI to Waddell & Reed Financial Inc’s float is 22.7%. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 757,626 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 8.40% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282446 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282456 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT353; 21/05/2018 – Ailing Waddell & Reed Races the Clock — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – WADDELL & REED 1Q EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q Rev $297.6M; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q Net $46.3M; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282445 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282451 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 24/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Provides Notice of Conference Call

Among 2 analysts covering Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical Systems had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) stake by 15,758 shares to 65,041 valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Playags stake by 31,144 shares and now owns 100,172 shares. Tpi Composites was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 657,246 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 211,516 shares. Ameritas Partners accumulated 0.01% or 4,386 shares. Altrinsic Glob Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 69,202 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 7,720 shares. Kennedy accumulated 219,979 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research owns 17,963 shares. Dana Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 34,516 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 218 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc owns 9 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 73,513 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 154 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Liability holds 0.16% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 267,995 shares. Cambridge Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 29,510 shares.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Merit Medical Reports Earnings For Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MMSI) 4.6% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 36,210 shares stake. Grp owns 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 56,757 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 28,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Fincl reported 152,634 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation stated it has 3,622 shares. Ls Llc has invested 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.04% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Ingalls Snyder Limited Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). 30,793 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 462,056 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com holds 345,802 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 113,725 shares or 0% of the stock.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The firm acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It has a 8.07 P/E ratio. It also offers fee asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers.

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Provides Notice of Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waddell & Reed Financial Continues to Expand Diversity & Inclusion Strategies – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces June 30, 2019 Assets Under Management – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.