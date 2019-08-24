Timpani Capital Management Has Lowered By $346,330 Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holding; Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 129 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 101 sold and decreased stakes in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 80.77 million shares, down from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 85 Increased: 88 New Position: 41.

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) stake by 23.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 5,870 shares as Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE)’s stock rose 26.71%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 18,919 shares with $1.12M value, down from 24,789 last quarter. Nv5 Global Inc now has $772.00M valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.44. About 75,372 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.40M for 31.58 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

First Western Capital Management Co holds 4.92% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for 3,025 shares. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 365,451 shares or 4.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Resolution Capital Ltd has 4.1% invested in the company for 1.10 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Presima Inc. has invested 1.99% in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 558,295 shares.

The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 350,315 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $12.30 billion. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle oriented properties. It has a 45.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio of properties include various amenities and common facilities, such as a clubhouse, a swimming pool, laundry facilities, and cable television service, sauna/whirlpool spas, golf courses, tennis, shuffleboard and basketball courts, and exercise rooms.

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased Tpi Composites stake by 19,499 shares to 107,366 valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Playags stake by 31,144 shares and now owns 100,172 shares. Teledoc He was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 10,029 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 78,427 shares. 19,357 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Metropolitan Life owns 6,763 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 1,965 shares. North Star Management Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 1,300 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 2.81% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 14,357 shares. 15,000 are owned by Awm Inv. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Ltd Com invested in 2.25% or 451,310 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl holds 1,786 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 0.2% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 90,064 shares. Wasatch stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $120,570 was made by Pruitt William D on Tuesday, March 12.