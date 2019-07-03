Timpani Capital Management Has Lowered Addus Homecare (ADUS) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Cim Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 47.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 23,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,693 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 48,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 48,272 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 1,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,134 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 2,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $243.97. About 3.30M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $32.71 million activity. ALLISON R DIRK also sold $68,040 worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares. BICKHAM W BRADLEY also sold $45,212 worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) on Thursday, January 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 58,867 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Prudential Fincl Inc reported 16,667 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 8,585 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 110,222 shares. Clarivest Asset Llc has invested 0.02% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). United Services Automobile Association owns 4,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 3,902 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Communication Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 235,549 shares. Moreover, First LP has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 18,513 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,461 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc stated it has 132,769 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Advisors has 244 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 3,583 shares.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.19 million for 40.72 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everbridge Inc by 7,345 shares to 35,967 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 28,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M. 15,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $3.91 million were sold by BURKE RICHARD T. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,295 are owned by Sumitomo Life Ins. First Heartland Consultants has 989 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Com has invested 1.67% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 6,815 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 0.14% or 5,014 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments invested in 1.61% or 32,920 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Forbes J M And Llp invested 1.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cim Ltd Liability invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.73% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 1,216 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Com Oh invested 0.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Verity & Verity Llc reported 1,035 shares stake. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 16,702 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 17.58 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.