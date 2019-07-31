Timpani Capital Management Has Lifted Treehouse Foods Com (THS) Stake by $436,480; Institute For Wealth Management Boosted Its Tesla (TSLA) Holding by $643,932

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (THS) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 6,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 14,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.64. About 729,794 shares traded or 28.98% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $242.75. About 8.64M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 06/03/2018 – Tesla Losing Top Spot in Solar to Sunrun as Musk Shifts Gears; 27/03/2018 – NTSB SAYS UNCLEAR WHETHER TESLA’S AUTOMATED SYSTEMS ENGAGED; 07/03/2018 – Musk’s $2.6 Billion Award Cheered On by Big Tesla Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – TESLA INC SAYS LAST YEAR, CO REDUCED INJURY RATE BY 25% – BLOG; 15/05/2018 – Separated At Birth – Tesla Edition; 30/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS “TESLA AUTOPILOT DOES NOT PREVENT ALL ACCIDENTS — SUCH STANDARD WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE — BUT IT MAKES THEM MUCH LESS LIKELY TO OCCUR”- BLOG; 23/05/2018 – Tesla: Material or Not, the News Keeps Coming — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: NTSB opens probe of fatal Tesla Model S crash that happened in Ft. Lauderdale on Tuesday; 15/03/2018 – Tesla files permit for ‘restaurant and Supercharger station’ in Santa Monica. Via @verge:; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk just deleted Tesla’s and SpaceX’s Facebook pages in response to #DeleteFacebook “Looks lame anyway,” Musk tweeted

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc by 6,366 shares to 16,234 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc Cl A (NYSE:RNG) by 17,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,553 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes.