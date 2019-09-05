Timpani Capital Management Has Lifted Caredx (CDNA) Stake By $417,570; Rudman Errol M Has Decreased By $2.21 Million Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding

Rudman Errol M decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 21.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rudman Errol M sold 17,000 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Rudman Errol M holds 62,970 shares with $8.21 million value, down from 79,970 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $41.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $122.2. About 27,951 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased Caredx Inc (CDNA) stake by 10.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc acquired 13,470 shares as Caredx Inc (CDNA)’s stock rose 21.10%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 136,167 shares with $4.29 million value, up from 122,697 last quarter. Caredx Inc now has $950.67 million valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.43. About 6,105 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $145 lowest target. $157.67’s average target is 29.03% above currents $122.2 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $145 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 Elcan Patricia F bought $31,024 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 250 shares.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “HCA donates $1 million, launches program with local university – Nashville Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Beckershospitalreview.com with their article: “How CHS, Tenet, HCA and UHS fared in Q2 – Becker’s Hospital Review” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Present at September Healthcare Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.29M for 14.34 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rudman Errol M invested 5.54% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Kwmg Limited Liability Company owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 51,954 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.07% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 225,320 shares. 2,101 were accumulated by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.41% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 227,519 shares. Trexquant Lp owns 9,424 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt owns 75,719 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp holds 306,273 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 240,335 shares stake. Bb&T invested in 71,620 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Dupont Cap Corp holds 0.08% or 26,892 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Brown Advisory reported 19,165 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 82,048 shares. 12,575 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 9,935 shares. 137,400 are owned by Spark Inv Management Limited Liability Corp. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.84 million shares. Moreover, Perkins Mgmt has 2.74% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Moreover, Friess Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.47% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 202,698 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 12,758 shares. Granite Point Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.19% or 61,160 shares. New York-based Art Advsrs Llc has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Macquarie Group Ltd owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 45,144 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc holds 1.33M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 480,371 shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT) stake by 17,228 shares to 18,117 valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Penumbra Inc stake by 6,366 shares and now owns 16,234 shares. Tactile Systems Technology Inc was reduced too.