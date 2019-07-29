Timpani Capital Management Has Increased Its 2U (TWOU) Position; Systemax (SYX) Sellers Increased By 29.16% Their Shorts

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased 2U Inc (TWOU) stake by 31.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc acquired 15,758 shares as 2U Inc (TWOU)’s stock declined 38.30%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 65,041 shares with $4.61 million value, up from 49,283 last quarter. 2U Inc now has $2.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 807,612 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – 2U Expands its Partnership with the Top-Ranked USC Sol Price School of Public Policy to Deliver USC Price’s Online Master of Pu; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.42 – $0.41; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 21/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U Inc. Partner on Three Online Graduate Programs; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Joins 2U From Pearson

Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) had an increase of 29.16% in short interest. SYX's SI was 198,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 29.16% from 153,300 shares previously. With 50,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX)'s short sellers to cover SYX's short positions. The SI to Systemax Inc's float is 1.62%. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 16,800 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending.

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. The company has market cap of $706.84 million. The Company’s Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including electrical and bulbs; fasteners and hardware; foodservice and appliances; furniture and office products; HVAC/R fans; janitorial and maintenance; material handling; medical and laboratory equipment; metalworking and cutting tools; motors and power transmission products; office and school supplies; outdoor and grounds maintenance products; packaging and supplies; plumbing supplies; pneumatics and hydraulics; raw materials and building supplies; safety and security products; storage and shelving products; tools and instruments; and vehicle maintenance, and workbench and shop desks in North America. It has a 3.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s EMEA Technology Products Group segment sells information and communication technology products, such as computers and mobile devices; computer parts and memory products; servers, and storage and backup products; computer components and accessories; networking and security products; software products; and electronics, and commercial and home networking products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Systemax Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon reported 160,549 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 156,293 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 5,165 are held by Morgan Stanley. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 129,424 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Goodhaven Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 216,814 shares. First Trust Advsr L P holds 92,212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scout reported 136,417 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Cap Limited holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 25,964 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co invested in 54,530 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0% or 2,366 shares in its portfolio. Intll Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0% stake. Prescott General Ptnrs Limited Liability Co owns 2.11 million shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Partners Inc stated it has 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Victory Cap holds 27,901 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 2U had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

