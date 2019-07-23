Timpani Capital Management Has Increased Amedisys Com (AMED) Holding; Fluidigm (FLDM)’s Sentiment Is 3.38

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased Amedisys Inc Com (AMED) stake by 117.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc acquired 11,237 shares as Amedisys Inc Com (AMED)’s stock declined 19.06%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 20,817 shares with $2.57 million value, up from 9,580 last quarter. Amedisys Inc Com now has $4.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $128.28. About 179,317 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Fluidigm Corp (FLDM) investors sentiment increased to 3.38 in Q1 2019. It's up 1.12, from 2.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 88 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 26 sold and reduced positions in Fluidigm Corp.

Analysts await Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 47.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Fluidigm Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation for 331,150 shares. Pura Vida Investments Llc owns 420,000 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Driehaus Capital Management Llc has 1.26% invested in the company for 2.52 million shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 1.26% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 781,118 shares.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. The company has market cap of $795.45 million. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 45 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Castleark Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) or 4,006 shares. 19,809 are held by Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 304,513 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 2,658 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 2,421 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Hbk Lp accumulated 18,739 shares. Timpani Cap Management Lc owns 20,817 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 25,662 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Principal Finance Grp invested in 0.02% or 147,158 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 220,503 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

