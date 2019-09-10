Timpani Capital Management Has Decreased Wns Holdings (WNS) Position by $640,717 as Market Valuation Rose; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Share Price Rose While Stephens Investment Management Group Boosted Its Holding

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 711,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 1.06M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Inc (WNS) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 12,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 65,684 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, down from 77,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.39. About 78,018 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Eam Invsts Limited Liability Com owns 82,417 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 16,204 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 105,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 20,143 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 14,400 shares. Da Davidson And holds 12,131 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 134,896 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Inc Limited invested in 121,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 1492 Cap Lc owns 1.86% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 140,898 shares. Impala Asset Limited Liability Co holds 1.59M shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 503,378 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc has 0.07% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 22,366 shares to 527,211 shares, valued at $27.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 29,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,640 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,382 shares to 16,113 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 31,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).