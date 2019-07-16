Timpani Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) as Stock Price Declined; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder Seatown Holdings Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Rose

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 17,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,117 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 35,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.18M market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 31,843 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.48B market cap company. It closed at $12.24 lastly. It is down 16.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK-PROVISION MADE BY DEBITING RESERVES, SURPLUS WILL BE REVERSED, ACCOUNTED VIA P&L ACCOUNT OVER SUBSEQUENT QTRS OF FY 2019; 18/04/2018 – BTVI Live: #CBI Sources: ICICI-Videocon CaseCBI questions Sunil Bhuta, CFO & Head Corporate Finance, NuPower; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 25/05/2018 – ICICI- NOTICE ISSUED BASED ON INFO PUBLISHED BY BANK/MD & CEO TO QUERIES BY SEBI ON DEALINGS OF CO WITH VIDEOCON GROUP, BETWEEN VIDEOCON AND NUPOWER; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon 2 years ago: RBI docs; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SHARE OF EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON IN SECTOR BELOW 10%; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank scraps proposal to sell home finance unit – The Hindu; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS BASED ON NEWS REPORTS; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – WAS NOT LEAD BANK TO CONSORTIUM TO VIDEOCON; BANK ONLY SANCTIONED ITS SHARE OF FACILITIES OF ABOUT 32.50 BLN RUPEES

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IBN’s profit will be $580.65 million for 17.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 180,000 shares to 194,151 shares, valued at $32.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 52,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 33,932 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Legal General Group Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 1,115 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 19,919 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 497,437 shares. Navellier And invested in 0.11% or 20,856 shares. 8,835 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. 412,667 were reported by G2 Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp. 3,651 were reported by Citigroup. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 33,649 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Quantum Capital Management invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co has 6,343 shares.