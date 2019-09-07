Timpani Capital Management Has Decreased Omnicell Com (OMCL) Holding by $388,560 as Stock Declined; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Webster Bank Trimmed Position by $1.91 Million as Share Value Rose

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 4,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 34,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 38,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 268,974 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $386.56. About 692,997 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – LMT SEES CASH GENERATION HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO THE FOURTH QTR; 03/04/2018 – Populr Mechancs: NASA Picks Lockheed Martin To Make Low-Boom Supersonic X-Plane; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Wins $80 Million Contract to Build Missile Defense Targets; 07/05/2018 – PENTAGON, LOCKHEED AGREE ON CORROSION REPAIR PLAN: DOCUMENT

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.21 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 4,560 shares. L S Advisors Inc holds 5,483 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Com invested in 0.05% or 1,410 shares. Sunbelt Inc owns 2,253 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Klingenstein Fields Limited Company invested in 14,030 shares. At Comml Bank holds 0.03% or 923 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has 0.32% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 25,142 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 3,513 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn holds 478 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 1,284 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Aspen Investment Mgmt invested in 3,671 shares or 0.77% of the stock.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTIP) by 17,474 shares to 382,280 shares, valued at $18.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 11,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.27M for 35.69 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VERB, RBGLY & OMCL Class Action Reminder – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Analyst Briefing Shows Off Solution Sales and Cross Selling Opportunities – Cantor – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RBGLY, OMCL & IDEX Class Action – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,235 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank. Castleark Ltd has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ab invested in 0.95% or 100,375 shares. 34,105 are owned by Timpani Mngmt Lc. Parkside Finance National Bank has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Virtu Financial Limited Liability owns 2,728 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 1.05 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Miles has 0.18% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, 1492 Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.96% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 14,033 shares. Redwood Invests Lc invested in 225,476 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Stifel Corp has invested 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Assetmark Inc reported 42 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc has 492,103 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.