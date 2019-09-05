Timpani Capital Management Has Cut Its Wns Holdings (WNS) Stake; Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Sellers Decreased By 1.1% Their Shorts

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased Wns Holdings Inc (WNS) stake by 15.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 12,089 shares as Wns Holdings Inc (WNS)’s stock rose 10.25%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 65,684 shares with $3.50 million value, down from 77,773 last quarter. Wns Holdings Inc now has $3.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 2,225 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Image Sensing Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISNS) had a decrease of 1.1% in short interest. ISNS’s SI was 45,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.1% from 45,500 shares previously. With 3,300 avg volume, 14 days are for Image Sensing Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s short sellers to cover ISNS’s short positions. The SI to Image Sensing Systems Inc’s float is 1.07%. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 1 shares traded. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) has risen 19.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ISNS News: 14/05/2018 – Image Sensing Systems 1Q Rev $3.01M; 22/04/2018 DJ Image Sensing Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISNS); 14/05/2018 – Image Sensing Systems 1Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00; 10/05/2018 – Andrew Markese hired as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Image Sensing Systems; 10/05/2018 – Andrew Markese Hired as VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Image Sensing Systems

More notable recent Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Image Sensing Systems Announces 2019 Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Share Price Is Up 123% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Image Sensing Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ISNS) 21% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Image Sensing Systems Announces 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.62 million. It operates in two divisions, Intersection and Highway. It has a 10.52 P/E ratio. The firm offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Image Sensing Systems, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 746,136 shares or 4.44% less from 780,790 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0% in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS). 49,057 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Renaissance Technology Ltd accumulated 196,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. 76,661 are held by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 7 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS). 10,200 are held by White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0% in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS). Blackrock Inc holds 207,871 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Inv Research holds 6,300 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested 0% in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd invested in 0% or 27,283 shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased Everbridge Inc stake by 7,345 shares to 35,967 valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wright Medical Group Inc stake by 9,894 shares and now owns 87,627 shares. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc was raised too.

More important recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does WNS (Holdings) (NYSE:WNS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “WNS (Holdings) Limited Announces Details of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “WNS Named a ‘Leader’ by NelsonHall for Advanced Analytics BPS – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Air France-KLM and WNS Expand Partnership to Consolidate Revenue Portfolio – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.