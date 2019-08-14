Timpani Capital Management Has Cut Its Wns Holdings (WNS) Holding by $640,717; Market Value Rose; Rockshelter Capital Management Has Lowered T (TMUS) Stake by $1.31 Million; Stock Value Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 19,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 217,343 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, down from 236,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 208,435 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – Bolivian billionaire Claure to oversee Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Six-Month High as T-Mobile Merger Speculation Grows; 30/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: T-Mobile Sprint Merger Accelerates 5G with 17% Uplift, Strategy Analytics Forecasts; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: LOOKING FORWARD TO SPENDING MORE DAYS IN DC; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint to Combine; 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 24/05/2018 – T-Mobile Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Jun. 1; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Inc (WNS) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 12,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 65,684 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, down from 77,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $62.22. About 14,756 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (NYSE:THS) by 6,820 shares to 21,104 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Teledoc He.

