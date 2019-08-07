Timpani Capital Management Has Cut Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Merck (MRK) Shares Rose, Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Cut Position by $366,445

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 5,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 18,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 24,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.64. About 67,074 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 209,218 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.40M, down from 213,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 5.82M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK – AS PER DEAL, EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $385 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN CLINICAL AND REGULATORY MILESTONES; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Raises Dividend to EUR1.25; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 08/05/2018 – Merck: DOJ Informed Company That Investigation Related to Singulair and Dulera Is Closed; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA TO SUPPORT CONTINUED REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability has 0.36% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bonness Enter reported 2.56% stake. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,573 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc stated it has 50,401 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Insight 2811 has 0.18% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sound Shore Incorporated Ct holds 3.76% or 2.35 million shares in its portfolio. Howard Capital Management reported 274,326 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0.59% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 5,011 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested in 0.32% or 20,445 shares. Coldstream Management owns 0.35% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 48,281 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited has 1.4% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.71 million shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0.4% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5.62 million shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,342 shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 39,870 shares to 195,264 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simply Good Foods by 16,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMED).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Limited Liability Company holds 143,233 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ashford Mngmt Inc reported 3.16% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 25,322 shares. Navellier Associates stated it has 4,773 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 3,910 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 5,339 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Raymond James Advisors Inc, Florida-based fund reported 6,786 shares. Summit Creek Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 2.81% or 265,998 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 11,889 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 168,521 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset stated it has 83 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates reported 6,751 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,965 shares or 0% of the stock.