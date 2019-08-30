Timpani Capital Management Has Boosted Realpage (RP) Stake; Uqm Technologies (UQM) Sentiment Is 2.1

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 22.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc acquired 14,187 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 77,204 shares with $4.69 million value, up from 63,017 last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $6.09B valuation. The stock increased 3.35% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.23. About 381,832 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47

Uqm Technologies Inc (UQM) investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.30, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 21 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 10 sold and reduced their holdings in Uqm Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 11.24 million shares, up from 4.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Uqm Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 16.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity. The insider Seren Capital – Ltd. sold 150,000 shares worth $8.42 million.

Among 2 analysts covering RealPage (NASDAQ:RP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RealPage has $8300 highest and $60 lowest target. $71.50’s average target is 11.32% above currents $64.23 stock price. RealPage had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RealPage Becomes Oversold (RP) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For RealPage – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RealPage Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RealPage (RP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased Penumbra Inc stake by 6,366 shares to 16,234 valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ingevity Corp stake by 6,504 shares and now owns 58,991 shares. Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Lc reported 605,046 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 438,962 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 9,867 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 8,891 shares stake. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.69% or 2.13 million shares in its portfolio. Pembroke Mgmt has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Macquarie Grp accumulated 61,834 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 0% or 128,077 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Co invested in 301,305 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invesco invested in 0.03% or 1.70M shares. Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 839,594 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory has invested 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 815,094 are held by Fred Alger Mgmt. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 0.17% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 11,352 shares.

More notable recent UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UQM Technologies Announces Closing of Merger with Danfoss – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Bizwest.com with their article: “Danfoss completes UQM acquisition – BizWest” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UQM Technologies Announces Results of Special Shareholders Meeting – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UQM Technologies Provides Update on CFIUS Status – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UQM (UQM) Merger Class Action Lawsuit: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against UQM Technologies, Inc. Concerning its Proposed Merger with Danfoss A/S â€“ UQM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

It closed at $1.71 lastly. It is down 76.29% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.29% the S&P500. Some Historical UQM News: 27/04/2018 – UQM Technologies Partners with Ballard Power Systems to Provide Contract Assembly and Operational Support Services for Fuel Cell Bus Modules; 20/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC UQM.A QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies: Decision Was Made Following Further Analysis and Discussions With CFIUS Relating to Transaction; 09/05/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES – INTENDS TO ENGAGE CNHTC IN DISCUSSIONS TO PURSUE POSSIBILITY OF ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS, INCLUDING CONTEMPLATED JV; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Provides Update on CFIUS Status; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Intends to Engage CNHTC in Discussions to Pursue Possibility of Alternative Arrangements; 05/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES- ALONG WITH CHINA NATIONAL HEAVY DUTY TRUCK GROUP DECIDED TO WITHDRAW JOINT APPLICATION TO COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN U.S; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies and China National Heavy Duty Truck to Jointly Explore Other Options to Accomplish Shared Business Goals; 07/03/2018 – UQM Technologies Enters India Electric Vehicle Market, Receives Initial Order from Ashok Leyland for UQM PowerPhase® Electric Drivetrain (eDT) Systems for Transit Bus Applications; 22/04/2018 – DJ UQM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UQM)

S. Muoio & Co. Llc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in UQM Technologies, Inc. for 411,000 shares. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. owns 683,200 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Management Lp has 0.07% invested in the company for 698,004 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.08 million shares.