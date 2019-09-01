Timpani Capital Management Has Boosted Its Treehouse Foods Com (THS) Holding; Last Week MGM Resorts International (MGM) Coverage

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased Treehouse Foods Inc Com (THS) stake by 47.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc acquired 6,820 shares as Treehouse Foods Inc Com (THS)’s stock declined 11.14%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 21,104 shares with $1.36 million value, up from 14,284 last quarter. Treehouse Foods Inc Com now has $2.85B valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 520,689 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.40’s average target is 15.47% above currents $28.06 stock price. MGM Resorts Intl had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Nomura. Credit Suisse initiated MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $30 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 21. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6. Morgan Stanley maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Overweight” rating. See MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Treehouse Foods has $70 highest and $6400 lowest target. $67’s average target is 32.28% above currents $50.65 stock price. Treehouse Foods had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6400 target in Friday, August 2 report. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity. Shares for $169,516 were bought by Smith Gary Dale.

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 4,857 shares to 34,105 valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) stake by 5,425 shares and now owns 14,289 shares. Petiq Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,334 were accumulated by Fort L P. Mai Cap Management owns 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 4,012 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 9,274 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 565,700 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company owns 5,681 shares. Raymond James & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 69,303 shares. Northern Tru invested in 477,472 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 97,622 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership reported 173 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.02% or 10,713 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 0.24% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 1.16 million shares. Manufacturers Life Com The invested in 91,266 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 9.85 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 4.77M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS WYNN BOSTON PURCHASE `NOT LIKELY’; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – SUBSEQUENT TO EMPIRE CITY DEAL, MGM RESORTS, MGP AGREED MGM RESORTS WILL SELL DEVELOPED REAL PROPERTY TO MGP FOR ABOUT $625 MLN; 30/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Hits Unprecedented Responsible Gambling Milestone; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,; 06/03/2018 Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s Identities and Overall Happiness; 08/05/2018 – MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 13/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 15, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM Resorts International shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 0.01% or 16,716 shares in its portfolio. Blue Harbour Gru Limited Partnership holds 3.64% or 2.42M shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 693,174 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt invested in 50,510 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 1.79 million shares. Daiwa Secs Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Amp Investors Ltd has 137,590 shares. 49,723 were reported by Zeke Advsrs Limited Co. Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moors And Cabot Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 865 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. Signaturefd Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 112,408 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Fil invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. On Tuesday, June 18 the insider Meister Keith A. bought $9.42M. Shares for $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. SALEM PAUL J had bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32 million.

MGM Resorts International, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $14.63 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 83.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.