Timpani Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) as Share Price Declined; Texas Roadhouse Cl A (TXRH) Position Has Increased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Company

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 139.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 9,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.04. About 112,379 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (TXRH) by 53.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 9,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 18,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 612,661 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Texas Roadhouse Exits the First Half of 2019 in Growth Mode – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “6 Metrics Highlight Texas Roadhouse’s Strong Momentum – The Motley Fool” published on March 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comparable sales strong at Texas Roadhouse – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trade Wars Weighing On U.S. Retail Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 6,001 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 217 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr owns 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 3,387 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.03% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Weiss Multi stated it has 0.15% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 54,695 shares. Stifel Fin owns 268,413 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Us Bancorp De stated it has 57,908 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Ma invested in 1.47M shares. Loomis Sayles And Communications Ltd Partnership holds 244,677 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. Art Advsrs Lc reported 30,545 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 237,292 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alpha Windward Llc reported 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Westpac Bk has 87,012 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp Com (NASDAQ:CY) by 23,291 shares to 71,600 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 1,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,958 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Thb Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,334 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research has 33,407 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Company invested in 3,011 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance owns 0.12% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 1.15 million shares. Stanley has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Ameritas Inv Partners Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,400 shares. Aqr Capital Management accumulated 0.01% or 61,006 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 22,440 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 12,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amg Natl Trust Financial Bank reported 3,882 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 8,605 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 45 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Com holds 0.03% or 2,412 shares in its portfolio.