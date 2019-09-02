Timpani Capital Management Has Boosted Glu Mobile Com (GLUU) Stake; Private Capital Management Position in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Decreased by $397,680 as Share Price Declined

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (GLUU) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 195,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 155,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $630.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 3.34M shares traded or 9.89% up from the average. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 16,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 321,171 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, down from 337,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 180,254 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14,300 shares to 38,569 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 44,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,722 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Inc (NYSE:WNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr holds 0% or 42,200 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 440 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has 17,272 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 22,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Century Inc invested in 759,978 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Gru has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Ellington Management Group Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 11,700 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust accumulated 2.14M shares or 0.94% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 17,509 shares. Jane Street holds 22,473 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 75 shares. Caxton LP invested in 36,703 shares. Timpani Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.02% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability invested in 0.2% or 36,557 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) by 730,728 shares to 4.57 million shares, valued at $17.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 13,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $25.82M for 10.30 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 283,670 shares. Clover Partners Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 110,400 shares. Sg Americas Lc accumulated 7,940 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 109,567 shares or 0% of the stock. Hilton Capital Management Lc accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based National Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Moreover, Endeavour Advsrs has 4.95% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 1.17 million shares. Tradition Capital Management Lc owns 16,930 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co stated it has 8,492 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated reported 3,925 shares. Tci Wealth accumulated 103 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 277,989 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors holds 0% or 15,944 shares. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md holds 0.57% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 57,893 shares.

