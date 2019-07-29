Timpani Capital Management Decreased Its Merit Med Sys Com (MMSI) Stake by $1.36 Million; Market Value Declined; As Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Market Value Rose, Nuance Investments Boosted by $960,575 Its Stake

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (MMSI) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 22,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, down from 109,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 25.24% or $13.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 6.25 million shares traded or 1254.43% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 17,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,970 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 103,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.43. About 43,216 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 47.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Holdings Limited by 50,275 shares to 70,711 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 31,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 842,964 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.43% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 20,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 27,016 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 30,731 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 32,462 shares. Caprock Gru owns 3,667 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 587,359 shares. Millrace Asset Gru owns 25,449 shares. D E Shaw And reported 15,466 shares. Prudential Financial owns 89,468 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 3,674 shares. California-based Shelton Management has invested 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.05M for 20.10 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 4,225 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 1,376 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prns Inc has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 1,246 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 80,373 shares. First Fin In accumulated 0.05% or 1,250 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al owns 62,519 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 5,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Td Asset has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 12,083 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 299,932 shares. 24,500 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co holds 6,659 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,992 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 28,158 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).