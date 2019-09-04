Timpani Capital Management Decreased Its Five9 (FIVN) Position; FINECOBANK BANCA FINECO SPA ORDINARY SHA (FCBBF) Shorts Decreased By 22.78%

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 13.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 16,116 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s stock declined 6.80%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 103,011 shares with $5.44M value, down from 119,127 last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $3.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 514,790 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

FINECOBANK BANCA FINECO SPA ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) had a decrease of 22.78% in short interest. FCBBF’s SI was 2.77M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 22.78% from 3.59M shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 3463 days are for FINECOBANK BANCA FINECO SPA ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:FCBBF)’s short sellers to cover FCBBF’s short positions. It closed at $10.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased Amedisys Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMED) stake by 11,237 shares to 20,817 valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Playags stake by 31,144 shares and now owns 100,172 shares. Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was raised too.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Five9 has $7000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 9.49% above currents $61.65 stock price. Five9 had 3 analyst reports since August 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO â€“ Making Progress to Change a Quarter-Trillion Dollar Call Center Industry – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Five9: Impressive Quarter Confirms Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why There’s More Strong Growth Ahead for Five9 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FIVN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment services in Italy. The company has market cap of $6.36 billion. It operates through Brokerage, and Banking and Investing divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s banking services include current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprise order execution services on behalf of clients with direct access to principal global equity markets and to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

Another recent and important FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Finecobank Banca Fineco SPA ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2018.