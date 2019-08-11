Timpani Capital Management Decreased Five9 (FIVN) Stake by $838,032; Pembroke Management LTD Boosted Gentherm (THRM) Position by $2.50 Million

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 16,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 103,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, down from 119,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 643,583 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 69,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 514,747 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.97 million, up from 445,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 127,736 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 14,400 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $24.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 125,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,409 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentherm Partners with ThermoAnalytics to Advance Human Thermal Comfort Predictions – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Gentherm (THRM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentherm Announces Date for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results News Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentherm to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13,470 shares to 136,167 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 28,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT).