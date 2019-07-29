Timpani Capital Management Cut Its Merit Med Sys Com (MMSI) Position by $1.36 Million; Stock Price Declined; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Joel Isaacson & Company Has Lowered Stake by $820,381 as Stock Price Rose

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 28,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,184 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 85,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 7.32M shares traded or 106.69% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (MMSI) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 22,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, down from 109,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 1.67 million shares traded or 261.98% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.05M for 19.75 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Merit Medical to Participate at Canaccord Genuity and Needham Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Merit Medical Acquires Assets of Vascular Insights, LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical Awarded Interventional Fluid Management Agreement With Premier – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 39,870 shares to 195,264 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (NYSE:THS) by 6,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMED).

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95,209 shares to 96,109 shares, valued at $18.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).